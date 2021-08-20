Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,193 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,687,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,964. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

