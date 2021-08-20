BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Insider James David Sullivan Buys 5,000 Shares

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) insider James David Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BKYI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. 583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,432. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49. BIO-key International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.84.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 135.97%.
BIO-key International Company Profile
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.
Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.