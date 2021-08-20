Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.25 Million

Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report sales of $252.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.06 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $204.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.09.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $475.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $504.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,033,000 after buying an additional 160,736 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 102,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

