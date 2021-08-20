Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Up 13.5% in July

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 986,900 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 85,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,064. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.77. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

