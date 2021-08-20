BioPassport Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.95 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $699,464.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

