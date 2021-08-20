BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.00. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 2,473 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on BioSyent from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of C$101.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.90.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

