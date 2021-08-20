Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. 568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Birks Group worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

