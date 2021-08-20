Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0926 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.03 million and $387.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004844 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,006,995 coins and its circulating supply is 21,896,882 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

