Bismuth Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $735.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,997,522 coins and its circulating supply is 21,888,022 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

