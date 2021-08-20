Bitcloud Hits 24-Hour Volume of $159.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $309,000.85 and $159.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,767.09 or 0.99988216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00038832 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.44 or 0.00987112 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00479049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.84 or 0.00350285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006308 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00074299 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004438 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,268,070 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

