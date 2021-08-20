bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.16

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $696,950.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00136057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00147053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,846.04 or 0.99656767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.29 or 0.00922764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.81 or 0.06620142 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

