BitCoal 24 Hour Volume Reaches $232.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $25,432.88 and $232.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.88 or 0.00571861 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001545 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

