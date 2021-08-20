Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $0.66 on Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $747.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

