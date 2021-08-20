Bitcoin Atom Price Down 24% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $70.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.