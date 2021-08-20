Bitcoin Cash ABC Market Capitalization Achieves $1.18 Billion (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.32 or 0.00130099 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $222.06 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,672.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $679.60 or 0.01396266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.42 or 0.00348083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003103 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

