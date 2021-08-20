Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $66.69 or 0.00137177 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $73.50 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00316495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00152083 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002748 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

