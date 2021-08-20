Bitcoin Interest Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $115,178.26 and $13.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 65.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00314242 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00136479 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00151664 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002747 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

