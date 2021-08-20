Bitcoin SV Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $169.33 or 0.00344943 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and $392.73 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.11 or 0.01389522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00144969 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,820,039 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

