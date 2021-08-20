BitcoinHD Achieves Market Cap of $13.19 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00004405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00138037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00148386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,247.76 or 1.00019894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.12 or 0.00918225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.17 or 0.00703045 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

