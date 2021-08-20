BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $4,979.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001480 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,852,549 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,095 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

