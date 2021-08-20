Bitcoinus (BITS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,477.67 and $6.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,067.03 or 0.99781549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00038177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00073455 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001098 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

