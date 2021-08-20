BitcoinZ Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $778.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00323506 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00138700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00156795 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002746 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.