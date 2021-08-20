BitDAO (BIT) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 24 Hours

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded flat against the dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $379.78 million and approximately $22.75 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 220,000,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

