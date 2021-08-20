Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) shares traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.79. 5,464,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39.

About Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

