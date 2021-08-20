BITTO (BITTO) Achieves Market Cap of $658,359.92

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $658,359.92 and $187,565.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.27 or 0.00392688 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.92 or 0.00923711 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

