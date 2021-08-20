BitTube (TUBE) 1-Day Volume Tops $613.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. BitTube has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $613.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.92 or 0.00571938 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001567 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 129.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 318,932,531 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

