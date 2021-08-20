BitWhite 1-Day Volume Tops $50,991.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $134,334.38 and approximately $50,991.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

