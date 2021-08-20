BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 111,466.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $37.70. 3,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,034. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $878.41 million, a P/E ratio of -38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

