BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BJ opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

