BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $60.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BJ. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,766. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 43,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

