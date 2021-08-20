BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Receives Buy Rating from Loop Capital

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BJ. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

BJ traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. 30,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,467.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

