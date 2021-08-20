Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Buys C$16,500.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.30 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,907,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,594,053.70.

BDI traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.41. 4,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,927. The company has a market cap of C$197.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.05. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$4.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

