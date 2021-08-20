Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.73

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.73 and last traded at $72.72, with a volume of 1413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.41.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 189,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 321,340 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 140,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 98,364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

