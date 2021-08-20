Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $257.58

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.58 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.20). Blancco Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 1,865 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £185.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.46.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

