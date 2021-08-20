Blank Wallet Trading 54.6% Higher Over Last Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and $1.23 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00139624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00150094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,506.75 or 1.00007781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.81 or 0.00921201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.10 or 0.06779168 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

