Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00005012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $1.14 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00825984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00049090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,880 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

