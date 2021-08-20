Blockstack (STX) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00157433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00846883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

