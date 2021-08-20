Blockzero Labs (XIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $391,737.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $391,737.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.55 or 0.00847397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00049003 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

