Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 680,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

BRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

