BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BCI stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 333 ($4.35). 11,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £357.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.93. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 235.64 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 339 ($4.43). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 326.92.

Get BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust alerts:

About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.