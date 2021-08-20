BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BCI stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 333 ($4.35). 11,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £357.27 million and a PE ratio of 3.93. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 235.64 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 339 ($4.43). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 326.92.
About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.