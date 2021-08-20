BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 8,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,976. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $4,945,268.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,942,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

