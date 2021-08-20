Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 960 ($12.54). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 944.50 ($12.34), with a volume of 200,544 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 845 ($11.04).

Get Bodycote alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 882.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 53.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.