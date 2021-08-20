Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 977,100 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 853,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $20,011,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after acquiring an additional 246,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,655,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

BCC opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.