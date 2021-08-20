Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Gap Up to $12.80

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $13.22. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 4,040 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $149,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.