BOLT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $251,489.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and $251,489.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.91 or 0.00844775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.