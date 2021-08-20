BOMB (BOMB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $283,528.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00006257 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 55.1% against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $283,528.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.00 or 0.99963036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001106 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,869 coins and its circulating supply is 904,081 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

