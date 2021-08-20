BonusCloud Price Down 5.1% This Week (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $45,934.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

