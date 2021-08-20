Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 271,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Boston Scientific worth $184,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

