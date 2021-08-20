Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Update

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

BSX opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after buying an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $342,182,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,761,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

