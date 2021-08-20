Bottos (BTO) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $904,362.36 and $45,142.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.01 or 0.00819584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002117 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.